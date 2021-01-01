Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
From $1271
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 52.8 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (94.2 vs 101.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866800 grams less (around 1911.29 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 305 mm (12.01 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 213.9 mm (8.42 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 15.4 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78.6%
Side bezels 5 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 33.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9310
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
5. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad X12

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский