56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (94.2 vs 103.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866460 grams less (around 1910.54 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 208.1 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 14.9-15.4 mm (0.59-0.61 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~81%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gray, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

