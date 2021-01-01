Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 98000 grams less (around 216.09 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 966 kg (2130.03 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 295.9 mm (11.65 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 208.8 mm (8.22 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 14.2-15 mm (0.56-0.59 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1250:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.1%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:15 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
3. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
4. HP ENVY 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 13 9305 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
7. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский