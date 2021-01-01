Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Gram 17 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs LG Gram 17 (2021)

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
56 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
From $999
LG Gram 17 (2021)
From $1699
CPU
RAM 8GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and LG Gram 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (94.2 vs 153.3 square inches)
  • Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 866650 grams less (around 1910.96 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 80 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Gram 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches) 380.2 mm (14.97 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches) 260.1 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches) 17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 989 cm2 (153.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~84.8%
Side bezels 5 mm 7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Gram 17 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

