Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Book 2 Pro (13.3")

51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) and Book 2 Pro (13.3") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
vs
Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")

Case

Weight 0.86 kg (1.9 lbs) 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
Dimensions 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches		 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
11.98 x 7.87 x 0.44 inches
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5 mm 5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 38.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 165 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 71.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
