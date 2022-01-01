You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 68 against 58.2 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 124.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 41.9 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% - Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +35% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +9% 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.