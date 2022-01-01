Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 68 against 58.2 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 124.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 41.9 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% -
Response time 2 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
