Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 62% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 370 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.3%
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|87.6%
|99.9%
|Response time
|2 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|446 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4590
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5248
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
2.365 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.4 dB
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
