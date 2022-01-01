You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 62% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~79.3% Side bezels 5 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 99.9% Response time 2 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +62% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 990 MHz GPU boost clock - 1155 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +19% 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.4 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.