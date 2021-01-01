Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 96 against 68 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 355.4 mm (13.99 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 225.8 mm (8.89 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 11.7 mm (0.46 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +15%
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 48.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2. LG Gram 17 (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
4. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
8. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский