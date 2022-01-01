You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (124.3 vs 139 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 92 against 68 watt-hours

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~74.8% Side bezels 5 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 99.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 99.9% Response time 2 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +19% 440 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 92 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 712 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 90-110 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 930 MHz GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +410% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 81.4 dB 77.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.