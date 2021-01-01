Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or G15 5510 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Dell G15 5510

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Dell G15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1370 grams less (around 3.02 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (124.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 355.4 mm (13.99 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 225.8 mm (8.89 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 11.7 mm (0.46 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~69%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +48%
370 nits
G15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +13%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 48.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

