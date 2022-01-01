Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1440 grams less (around 3.18 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (124.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 97 against 68 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~90.1%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 94%
Response time 2 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
370 nits
XPS 17 9700 +35%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700 +8%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.4 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

