You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 68 Wh - 97 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i9 10885H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1440 grams less (around 3.18 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (124.3 vs 144.1 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 97 against 68 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 375 x 248 x 20 mm

14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~90.1% Side bezels 5 mm 4.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1686:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 90.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 94% Response time 2 ms 41 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits XPS 17 9700 +35% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 97 Wh 56 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 447 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB TGP - 50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1350 MHz GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 17 9700 +8% 3.041 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.4 dB 82.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.