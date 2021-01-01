Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (124.3 vs 135 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 271-369% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 99 against 68 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 355.4 mm (13.99 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 225.8 mm (8.89 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 11.7 mm (0.46 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~77%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space 100% 90%
Adobe RGB profile 96% 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +492%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 48.9 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
4. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
5. MSI GS66 Stealth and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
6. Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
7. MSI GP66 Leopard and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
8. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский