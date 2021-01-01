Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 68 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 355.4 mm (13.99 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 225.8 mm (8.89 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 11.7 mm (0.46 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 48.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Book Pro 13 (2021)
5. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
6. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Spectre x360 15
7. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский