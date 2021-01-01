Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 68 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (124.3 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Width 355.4 mm (13.99 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 225.8 mm (8.89 inches) 241.6 mm (9.51 inches)
Thickness 11.7 mm (0.46 inches) 20.7 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 48.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

