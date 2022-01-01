You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (124.3 vs 136.1 square inches) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~84.5% Side bezels 5 mm 6.7 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 74% Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits Spectre x360 16 +8% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 +78% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.