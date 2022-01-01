Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 16

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
HP Spectre x360 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (124.3 vs 136.1 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 74%
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 +78%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 15 or Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2. Gram 16 (2021) or Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
3. Gram 14 (2021) or Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
4. Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Spectre x360 16
6. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Spectre x360 16
7. Surface Laptop 4 15 or Spectre x360 16
8. Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Spectre x360 16
9. ENVY 15 (2021) or Spectre x360 16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 16 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский