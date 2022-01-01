You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1430 grams less (around 3.15 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (124.3 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 288-393% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 99.9 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~78.7% Side bezels 5 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 100% Response time 2 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +35% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 125 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 17.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 80 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +524% 17.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 - Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

