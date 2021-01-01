Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (124.3 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 76.4%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 924 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 48.9 dB 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

