Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 68 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (115.8 vs 124.3 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 41.9 dB 40.1 dB

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% 95.4%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 65.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 64.2%
Response time 2 ms 42 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 363 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

