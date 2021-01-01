Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
From $3180
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (124.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|355.4 mm (13.99 inches)
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|Height
|225.8 mm (8.89 inches)
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|Thickness
|11.7 mm (0.46 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
Max. brightness
370 nits
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9404
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5139
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|48.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1