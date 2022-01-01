Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 68 against 57 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (108.2 vs 124.3 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 313 x 223 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.78 x 0.59 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 698 cm2 (108.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB 36.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.6%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 72.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 69.7%
Response time 2 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 321 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 11.0 x 4.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

