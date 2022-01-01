You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (124.3 vs 140 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm

14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 903 cm2 (139.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~82.2% Side bezels 5 mm 8.5 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +8% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) +23% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.