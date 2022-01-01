Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (124.3 vs 140 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches
|361.51 x 249.65 x 19.2 mm
14.23 x 9.83 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|903 cm2 (139.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|87.6%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7323
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1276
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x3W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
