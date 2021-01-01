Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (124.3 vs 133.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 82 against 68 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|355.4 mm (13.99 inches)
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|Height
|225.8 mm (8.89 inches)
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|Thickness
|11.7 mm (0.46 inches)
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|13 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|34 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|260 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|93%
|Adobe RGB profile
|96%
|58%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|127 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|452 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3907
3518
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1759
1615
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1335 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|48.9 dB
|65.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.55 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1