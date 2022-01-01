Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or Surface Laptop Studio – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 68 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (114.4 vs 124.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~83.7%
Side bezels 5 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB 46.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1714:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% 78.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% 80.6%
Response time 2 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 60 / 95 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm 379 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio +155%
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB 82.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
