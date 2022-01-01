You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 68 against 51.5 watt-hours Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (92.5 vs 124.3 square inches)

Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 370 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~84.3% Side bezels 5 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 370 nits Surface Pro 8 +22% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 51.5 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 0 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.