Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches
|355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
|51.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|99.3%
|66.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|87.6%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|165 gramm
|617 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7063
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1276
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8930
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|70 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
2.822 TFLOPS
10.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.4 dB
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|13.0 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
