Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
vs
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches		 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches
Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 99.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.4 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
2. LG Gram 16 (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 14 (2021) vs Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) vs Book Pro 15 (2021)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
7. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
8. Razer Blade 15 (2022) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
9. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский