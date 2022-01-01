You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm

13.99 x 8.89 x 0.46 inches 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches Area 802 cm2 (124.4 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.6% ~80.4% Side bezels 5 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 99.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 87.6% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) +23% 370 nits Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 65 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1215 MHz GPU boost clock - 1567 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +325% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.3 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.