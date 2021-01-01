Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9305

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
From $1199
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 63 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Width 302.5 mm (11.91 inches) 302 mm (11.89 inches)
Height 202 mm (7.95 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~81.1%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 28700:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 96% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 161 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9305
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 85.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

