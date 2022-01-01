Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 63 against 43 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm
11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.3%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gold, Blue White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.7 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 28700:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 96% 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% 73.4%
Response time 2 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 161 gramm 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.1 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 15
5. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
6. HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
8. HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
9. HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)
10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 vs Pavilion 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский