Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

59 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
From $1199
Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
From $680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021)
vs
IdeaPad S540 13" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 302.5 mm (11.91 inches) 296.9 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 202 mm (7.95 inches) 208.5 mm (8.21 inches)
Thickness 11.5 mm (0.45 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 619 cm2 (96 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.7 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 28700:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.3% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 161 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

