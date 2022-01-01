You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 68 against 49.9 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 290 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (100.1 vs 125.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gold, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 5800:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 97.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 290 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +38% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.1 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

