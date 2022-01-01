You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (125.4 vs 156.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.24 kg (4.94 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches 379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm

14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.8% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gold, Blue Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 5800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 97.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 290 nits Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) +3% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 68 Wh Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1) +33% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

