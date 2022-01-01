Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 72% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 290 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~89.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 42 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 94%
Response time 2 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 55 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500 +116%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.1 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
2. Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) or Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
3. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or XPS 15 9500
5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) or XPS 15 9500
6. XPS 17 9700 or XPS 15 9500
7. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or XPS 15 9500
8. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or XPS 15 9500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский