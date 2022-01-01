Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or MagicBook 16 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (125.4 vs 134.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
MagicBook 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm
14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 1179:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.9%
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% 68.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 68.4%
Response time 2 ms 14 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
MagicBook 16 (2022)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 85.1 dB 80.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) and Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
5. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
6. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
7. MSI Creator Z16 and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)
8. Acer Swift X SFX16-52G and Honor MagicBook 16 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский