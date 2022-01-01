Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 290 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches
|357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|42 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|5800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|97.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.9%
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|163 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +13%
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +80%
7754
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +13%
1470
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 15 (2021) +145%
11967
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|-
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
