Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or ENVY 15 (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and HP ENVY 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 290 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
ENVY 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm
14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.2%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 15 (2021) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 -
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
3. LG Gram 17 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
8. HP ENVY 13 and HP ENVY 15 (2021)
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) and HP ENVY 15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский