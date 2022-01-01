You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 83 against 68 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 290 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.18 kg (4.81 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches 357.8 x 236.7 x 18.5 mm

14.09 x 9.32 x 0.73 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gold, Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 5800:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 97.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 290 nits ENVY 15 (2021) +38% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY 15 (2021) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 - HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.