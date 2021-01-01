Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs HP Spectre x360 15

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
From $1299
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 72.9 against 68 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 45% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 276 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 354.8 mm (13.97 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 227.9 mm (8.97 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 11.9 mm (0.47 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

