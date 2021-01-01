Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Legion 7 (2021, AMD) – what's better?

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
From $1299
Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (125.4 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 483-659% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 80 against 68 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 81% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 276 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
Legion 7 (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 354.8 mm (13.97 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 227.9 mm (8.97 inches) 261 mm (10.28 inches)
Thickness 11.9 mm (0.47 inches) 20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 94%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 70.2%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +879%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

