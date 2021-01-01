Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
63 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
From $1299
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 68 against 60.7 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (103.4 vs 125.4 square inches)
  • Provides 9% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 276 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 354.8 mm (13.97 inches) 320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
Height 227.9 mm (8.97 inches) 208 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 11.9 mm (0.47 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~81%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Gray, Red
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 38 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2067:1
sRGB color space 100% 96%
Adobe RGB profile - 64%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.5%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 382 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 72.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

