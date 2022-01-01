Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Surface Laptop 4 15 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 31% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 290 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 1558:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% 62%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 65.1%
Response time 2 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 4 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.1 dB 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
