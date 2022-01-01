You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 31% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 290 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80.9% Side bezels 4.7 mm 11.3 mm Colors Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2496 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 15 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 5800:1 1558:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.7% Adobe RGB profile 97.6% 62% DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 65.1% Response time 2 ms 45 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 290 nits Surface Laptop 4 15 +31% 380 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time - 2:20 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 15 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.1 dB 78.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.