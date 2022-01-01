Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Surface Laptop Studio – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 68 against 58 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 72% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 290 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (114.4 vs 125.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~83.7%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 46.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 1714:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% 78.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 80.6%
Response time 2 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 60 / 95 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 379 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.1 dB 82.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and LG Gram 17 (2021)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский