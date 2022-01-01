Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Surface Pro 8 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 68 against 51.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 55% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 290 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (92.5 vs 125.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
