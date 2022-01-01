Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 362-494% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
vs
Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches		 355 x 235 x 16.9 mm
13.98 x 9.25 x 0.67 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gold, Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 42 dB 51.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 5800:1 1400:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.1%
Adobe RGB profile 97.6% 66.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% -
Response time 2 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm 617 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 70 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 85.1 dB 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Gram 17 (2021)
3. Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Galaxy Book 2 360
4. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade 15 (2022)
7. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
8. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ROG Zephyrus M16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский