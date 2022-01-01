You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) Dimensions 354.8 x 227.9 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.97 x 0.47 inches 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gold, Blue Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 42 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144 Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 5800:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 97.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% - Response time 2 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 290 nits Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +3% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 65 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 163 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) 1.41 TFLOPS Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) +751% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2933 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 85.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

