Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021) vs Book Pro 15 (2021)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
From $1299
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
From $1099
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Provides 34% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 276 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|1.07 kg (2.36 lbs)
|Width
|354.8 mm (13.97 inches)
|355.4 mm (13.99 inches)
|Height
|227.9 mm (8.97 inches)
|225.8 mm (8.89 inches)
|Thickness
|11.9 mm (0.47 inches)
|11.7 mm (0.46 inches)
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|802 cm2 (124.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~83.6%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|5 mm
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|96%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|99%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4122
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1803
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|48.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
