54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14s
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
Huawei MateBook 14s
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2520 x 1680
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") and Huawei MateBook 14s important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (97.2 vs 111.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 25% sharper screen – 213 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
vs
MateBook 14s

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches		 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~83.3%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 213 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm 241 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") +4%
1.46 TFLOPS
MateBook 14s
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.1 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm 12.0 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

