Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") vs ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") and ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (97.2 vs 109.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 4 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches		 324 x 218 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.58 x 0.7 inches
Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~76.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Promotion
