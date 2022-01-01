You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm

11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm

12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.5% Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") 300 nits ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 52.8 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") +4% 1.46 TFLOPS ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.