Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") vs ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

54 out of 100
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
vs
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches		 305 x 214.15 x 15.94 mm
12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches
Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~78.5%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
