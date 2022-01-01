Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 14 (2022) or XPS 13 9315 – what's better?

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 14 (2022)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~88.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Book Pro 14 (2022) +20%
600 nits
XPS 13 9315
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Book Pro 14 (2022) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

