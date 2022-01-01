You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

44% sharper screen – 243 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.1 vs 106.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~88.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45.5 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 13.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 940:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69% Response time 1 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Book Pro 14 (2022) +20% 600 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter - 254 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Book Pro 14 (2022) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

