Home > Laptop comparison > Book Pro 14 (2022) or Gram 14 (2022) – what's better?

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) vs LG Gram 14 (2022)

63 out of 100
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
VS
54 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2022)
Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
LG Gram 14 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) and LG Gram 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Book Pro 14 (2022)
vs
Gram 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches		 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 36 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1312:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.4%
Response time 1 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness
Book Pro 14 (2022) +71%
600 nits
Gram 14 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 233 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Book Pro 14 (2022) +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Gram 14 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Book Pro 14 (2022) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Book Pro 14 (2022) vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Book Pro 14 (2022) vs Redmi G Pro (2022)
4. Gram 14 (2022) vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
5. Gram 14 (2022) vs Gram 14 (2021)
6. Gram 14 (2022) vs Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 14 (2022) and Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский