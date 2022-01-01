You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 56 Wh - 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Display has support for touch input

Provides 71% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 350 nits

29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (106.8 vs 133 square inches) Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 80 against 56 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 313.83 x 219.42 x 14.9 mm

12.36 x 8.64 x 0.59 inches 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm

13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.8 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~86.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.9 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Book Pro 14 (2022) +71% 600 nits Gram 16 (2022) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Book Pro 14 (2022) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Gram 16 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.1 x 8.2 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.